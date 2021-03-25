Left Menu

QUOTES-AstraZeneca updates COVID-19 vaccine efficacy rate to 76%

We look forward to filing our regulatory submission for Emergency Use Authorization in the US and preparing for the rollout of millions of doses across America." JASON TETRO, INFECTIOUS DISEASE EXPERT IN CANADA AND AUTHOR OF "THE GERM CODE" "This should help secure approval in the U.S. and increase the trust in this vaccine worldwide." BRUCE THOMPSON, PROFESSOR AT SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCES AT SWINBURNE UNIVERSITY "Basically it was a governance issue which is resolved now.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 11:40 IST
QUOTES-AstraZeneca updates COVID-19 vaccine efficacy rate to 76%
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine was 76% effective at preventing symptomatic illness in a new analysis of its major U.S. trial - a tad lower than the level announced earlier this week in a report that was criticized for using outdated information.

U.S. health officials had publicly rebuked the drugmaker for not using the most up-to-date information when it published an interim analysis on Monday that said the vaccine was 79% effective. Following are comments on the latest developments

MENE PANGALOS, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, BIOPHARMACEUTICALS R&D AT ASTRAZENECA IN STATEMENT

"The primary analysis is consistent with our previously released interim analysis and confirms that our COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in adults, including those aged 65 years and over. We look forward to filing our regulatory submission for Emergency Use Authorization in the US and preparing for the rollout of millions of doses across America."

JASON TETRO, INFECTIOUS DISEASE EXPERT IN CANADA AND AUTHOR OF "THE GERM CODE"

"This should help secure approval in the U.S. and increase the trust in this vaccine worldwide."

BRUCE THOMPSON, PROFESSOR AT SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCES AT SWINBURNE UNIVERSITY

"Basically it was a governance issue which is resolved now. We really need to take great satisfaction that all these processes are working to make sure that we know everything about the drug."

"AstraZeneca has given more information and the data is looking fine. It's a very good vaccine."

WILLIAM SCHAFFNER, PROFESSOR OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES AT THE VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

"I think that this will pour some oil on the troubled waters. The vaccine efficacy against severe disease, including death, puts the AZ vaccine in the same ballpark as the other vaccines. The company continues to intend to submit the data to the FDA and its external advisory committee for a EUA which I expect to be granted."

PAUL GRIFFIN, PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND

"This appears to be a very effective vaccine with no safety concerns. Hopefully, this should now give people the confidence that this vaccine is the right one to continue to use moving forward."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cineworld looks to raise debt cap after $3 bln loss in 2020

Cineworld said on Thursday it will ask shareholders to approve a raise in its debt ceiling next month to allow it to borrow more money to shore up its shattered finances after reporting a 3 billion loss for 2020.The Regal owner, forced by t...

Congress to press Big Tech CEOs over speech, misinformation

The CEOs of social media giants Facebook, Twitter and Google face a new grilling by Congress Thursday, one focused on their efforts to prevent their platforms from spreading falsehoods and inciting violence.Thats been a familiar theme for l...

Asian markets mixed after tech sell-off on Wall St

Shares were mixed in Asia on Thursday, as Chinese benchmarks stalled on concerns over big companies that might lose their listings on US exchanges. Tokyos Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.1 per cent and Seoul and Sydney logged modest gains. Hong K...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.1218 p.m.Mumbai police have collected a fine of Rs four crore in a month from two lakh people in the city, who were found not wearing ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021