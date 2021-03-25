Mumbai: Rs 4 cr fine collected from maskless people in month

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 11:46 IST
Mumbai police have collected a fine of Rs four crore in less than a month from two lakh people in the city, who were found not wearing mask despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Thursday.

The amount was collected from February 20, he said.

''Rs four crore fine was collected from two lakh people at different locations across the city after they were found not wearing mask,'' Mumbai police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya said.

''While 50 per cent of the collected fine will go to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the rest of the amount will be used for the police welfare activities,'' he said, adding that the drive would continue.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections coming to light, which took the caseload in the country's financial capital to 3,74,611.

There are 39 active containment zones in the city, which include slums and chawls, while 432 buildings have been sealed so far after patients were found there, the civic body has said.

