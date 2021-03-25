Ukraine reports record daily high new coronavirus cases, deaths -minister

Ukraine registered a record daily high of 16,669 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday. The previous high of 16,294 cases was on Nov. 28.

Stepanov said in a Facebook post a record of 363 coronavirus-related deaths were registered over Wednesday, exceeding the previous high of 342 cases on Tuesday.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)