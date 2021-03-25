Left Menu

More than half of Israelis receive both COVID-19 vaccine doses

Israel has administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than half its 9.3 million population, its health minister said on Thursday, a rapid roll-out that has helped the country begin emerging from pandemic closures. Distribution of Pfizer Inc's vaccine in Israel began in December, with eligibility extended to citizens and residents over 16.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-03-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 12:06 IST
More than half of Israelis receive both COVID-19 vaccine doses
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Israel has administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than half its 9.3 million population, its health minister said on Thursday, a rapid roll-out that has helped the country begin emerging from pandemic closures.

Distribution of Pfizer Inc's vaccine in Israel began in December, with eligibility extended to citizens and residents over 16. People who receive it are deemed fully protected a week after the second shot. In a statement announcing the milestone amid a sustained drop in new COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein called on citizens "to follow (health) guidelines so that the coronavirus does not return".

Israel counts East Jerusalem Palestinians as part of its population and has been providing them vaccines. It has also offered vaccines to Palestinians who work in Israel and settlements in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian health officials have launched a limited vaccination programme in the West Bank and Gaza using doses provided by Israel, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and the global COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses used in Mexico in past 3 months

Mexico City Mexico, March 25 ANISputnik Mexico has administered more than 6 million doses of various coronavirus vaccines since the rollout of the mass immunization campaign in late December, using over half of all the received vaccines, Un...

Honey-gathering tribe protest against eviction from Indian tiger reserve

A group of indigenous people - known for gathering honey - are protesting against their eviction from an Indian tiger reserve, a flashpoint in an ongoing legal battle that has pitted wildlife conservationists against land rights groups acro...

Mamata Banerjee ensured automobile companies are chased out of Bengal: Amit Shah.

Mamata Banerjee ensured automobile companies are chased out of Bengal Amit Shah....

Bombay High Court grants bail to Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar in money laundering case filed by Enforcement Directorate.

Bombay High Court grants bail to Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar in money laundering case filed by Enforcement Directorate....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021