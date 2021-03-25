Karnataka govt tightens rules, imposes fines to control COVID

Aimed at ensuring people follow COVID-19 preventive measures amid a spike in cases, the Karnataka government has decided to tighten rules and impose fines.

As per the order issued dated March 24, those who don't wear masks or maintain social distance will have to pay a fine of Rs 250 if caught in a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) or Municipal Corporation area.

Advertisement

In areas other than Municipal corporations the fine amount is Rs 100.

A fine of Rs 5,000 and 10,000 will be imposed on non-air-conditioned and air-conditioned party halls, departmental stores, branded shops, and shopping malls respectively if wearing of masks and social distancing norms are violated and if the number of persons present exceeds the permitted limit.

The owners of the premises, as well as the organizers of the events, shall be responsible, the order said.

As per rules, in the case of marriages, political and religious celebrations, 500 people are permitted in an open space.

While if the marriage is in a closed space, the limit is 200, for birthdays and other celebrations 100 people are allowed in open spaces and 50 in closed areas.

In the case of funerals, the permissible limit is 100 in an open space, and 50 in a closed area.

Also for cremations and burials, it will be 50 people.

The fine amount for violation of norms at starred hotels, marriage or convention halls with a capacity of 500 persons or any other similar public places, also for organizers of public functions or rallies or gatherings or celebrations has been fixed at Rs 10,000, it added.

BBMP Marshals, police officials not below the rank of head constables, health inspectors, and bill collectors of the municipal corporations are authorized to compound the offense in urban areas, it said, in areas other than municipal corporations, Panchayat Development officers, secretaries of gram panchayat are also authorized.

For the last two days, the state has been reporting over 2,000 fresh cases of COVID.

As of March 24 evening, cumulatively 9,75,955 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,461 deaths and 9,46,589 discharges.

The total number of active cases stood at 16,886.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)