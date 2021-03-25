Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 12:57 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.

12:18 p.m.

Mumbai police have collected a fine of Rs four crore in a month from two lakh people in the city, who were found not wearing mask despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Thursday.

12:08 p.m.

Aimed at ensuring people follow COVID-19 preventive measures amid a spike in cases, the Karnataka government has decided to tighten rules and impose fines.

11:10 a.m.

India added over one lakh coronavirus infections in just two days with 53,476 new cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest single day rise so far this year, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,17,87,534, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

11:02 a.m.

Telangana continued to witness a rise in new COVID-19 daily cases as the number neared the 500-mark as 493 new infections were reported taking the cumulative tally to 3,04,791, the state government said on Thursday.

10:41 a.m.

Maharashtra has emerged as the leader in the COVID-19 vaccination drive as it has administered vaccine doses to 43,42,646 people, an official said on Thursday.

10:31 a.m.

Notwithstanding the surge in COVID-19 cases, several devotees without face masks and not adhering to social distancing norms converged to pay obeisance to Baba Rode Shah shrine in Punjab's Amritsar district and offered liquor bottles to seek his blessings.

10:08 a.m.

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,454 on Thursday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

9:08 a.m.

The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra grew to 2,96,023 with the addition of 2,869 cases, an official said on Thursday.

8:42 a.m.

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,041 on Thursday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

