Left Menu

A third of Danes wouldn't accept AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot - survey

Two weeks ago, Denmark was among the first countries in Europe to temporarily suspend the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine due to a small number of reported cases of rare brain blood clots, registered both in Denmark and elsewhere. Several countries, including France and Germany, have resumed using the vaccine following an investigation into the reports by the European Union's drug watchdog, which said last week it was still convinced the benefits outweigh the risks.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 25-03-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 13:17 IST
A third of Danes wouldn't accept AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot - survey
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

One in three Danes would decline to get a COVID-19 shot using AstraZeneca's vaccine, local media outlets TV 2 and Politiken reported late on Wednesday, citing a recent survey. Two weeks ago, Denmark was among the first countries in Europe to temporarily suspend the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine due to a small number of reported cases of rare brain blood clots, registered both in Denmark and elsewhere.

Several countries, including France and Germany, have resumed using the vaccine following an investigation into the reports by the European Union's drug watchdog, which said last week it was still convinced the benefits outweigh the risks. The survey, conducted by Megafon among 1053 persons, showed 33% of Danes would decline to get a shot with AstraZeneca's vaccine, however. Only 7% would decline regardless of which COVID-19 vaccine, they were offered.

More women than men would say no, according to the survey. Approximately 150,000 people had already received AstraZeneca's shot in Denmark before it was suspended earlier in March. Authorities are expected to announce whether to resume using the vaccine or continue the suspension later on Thursday.

The Danish Medicines Agency, which registers drugs' side-effect, has logged twelve cases of blood clots following inoculation with the vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka CM meets Assamese delegation, discusses issues related to community's welfare

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday met a delegation of the Assamese community here and discussed with them various issues related to their welfare.The delegation met the chief minister to seek regularisation of a piece of ...

Delhi HC to hear Akbar's plea against Ramani's acquittal in defamation case on May 5

The Delhi High Court Thursday said it will hear on May 5 a plea by former Union minister M J Akbar challenging a trial court order acquitting journalist Priya Ramani in the criminal defamation case filed against her over allegations of sexu...

Germany's Merkel defends decision to procure vaccines via EU

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her governments decision to procure coronavirus vaccines jointly with other European Union member states, saying a failure to do so would shake the bloc to its core.Despite all the complaints, i...

Mamata not interested in Bengal's development: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday lashed out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she is not interested in her states development and only wants to promote goons and extortionists.He said the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021