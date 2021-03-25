Philippines reports record high 8,773 new coronavirus infections

The Philippine health ministry on Thursday recorded 8,773 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day increase, as the country battles a surge in new infections.

The ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 693,048, while deaths reached 13,095, after 56 additional fatalities reported on Thursday.

