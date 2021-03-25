Philippines reports record high 8,773 new coronavirus infections

Philippines reports record high 8,773 new coronavirus infectionsReuters | Manila | Updated: 25-03-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 13:34 IST
The Philippine health ministry on Thursday recorded 8,773 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day increase, as the country battles a surge in new infections.
The ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 693,048, while deaths reached 13,095, after 56 additional fatalities reported on Thursday.
Also Read: Philippines says COVID-19 vaccination drive on track as cases surge
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippine