China administers 85.9 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses by March 24
China has administered 85.86 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.
That compares with around 82.85 million doses given as of Tuesday, up approximately 3.0 million doses.
