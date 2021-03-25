Russia starts large-scale trials of third COVID-19 vaccine - Ifax

Russia starts large-scale trials of third COVID-19 vaccine - IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-03-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 14:13 IST
Russia's Chumakov Center has started phase three trials of CoviVac, Russia's third vaccine against COVID-19, the Interfax news agency cited a government minister as saying on Thursday.
The most well-known Russian coronavirus vaccine is Sputnik V. Moscow has also given emergency approval to two others, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.
