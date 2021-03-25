Left Menu

Russia starts large-scale trials of third COVID-19 vaccine - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-03-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 14:13 IST
Russia starts large-scale trials of third COVID-19 vaccine - Ifax
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

Russia's Chumakov Center has started phase three trials of CoviVac, Russia's third vaccine against COVID-19, the Interfax news agency cited a government minister as saying on Thursday.

The most well-known Russian coronavirus vaccine is Sputnik V. Moscow has also given emergency approval to two others, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greek Independence Day events culminate in military parade

Greeces celebrations for the bicentenary of the start of the nations war of independence are culminating in a military parade and warplane flyby in Athens on Thursday, the countrys Independence Day.But with the country struggling to tackle ...

Amid political turmoil in Maha, Supriya Sule meets Sonia Gandhi

NCP leader Supriya Sule met interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday amid the ongoing turmoil in Maharashtra following corruption allegations levelled against the state home minister.In the wake of the crisis, the BJP has been d...

HK's Hang Seng falls on tech slump after SEC delisting move

Slumping dual-listed tech firms weighed on Hong Kongs Hang Seng index on Thursday after the top U.S. securities regulator began implementing measures that could remove some foreign companies from American stock exchanges. The Securities and...

Germany's Merkel defends decision to procure vaccines via EU

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her governments decision to procure coronavirus vaccines jointly with other European Union member states, saying a failure to do so would shake the bloc to its core.Despite all the complaints, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021