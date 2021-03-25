Left Menu

Kerala seeks Centre's assistance in matching grant to expand treatment to more rare disease patients

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 25-03-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 14:31 IST
Kerala seeks Centre's assistance in matching grant to expand treatment to more rare disease patients

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 25 (PTI): As the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is finalising the long-pending National Policy on Rare Diseases, the Kerala state health department has sought financial support from the Centre in the form of a matching grant to expand treatment for the diagnosed rare disease patients in the state.

According to Dr Rathan U Kelkar, Director, National Health Mission, Kerala, the state is keen to expand this support programme for all patients diagnosed with treatable conditions, for which the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has already approved therapies.

However, it would need support from the Central government in the form of a matching grant, and a request has been sent in this regard.

The state government had in September last year started an initiative to enrol two toddlers for the life- saving Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode.

Both these children were diagnosed with Pompe disease, a life threatening LSD, which requires sustainable treatment support in order to allow them to live a near healthy life.

According to medical experts, Kerala, along with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are the only three states which have demonstrated a proof-of concept to provide finding support to rare disease patients.

''We now expect the Centre to acknowledge the efforts and encourage these states with a matching grant to expand the life-saving treatment to at least those patients for which the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved therapies are available,'' he said.

While this move was hailed by patients and care- givers, as this offered them a ray of hope to an otherwise neglected cause, there are still 28 other patients in the state, all diagnosed with Pompe disease, who have been awaiting for long to start treatment.

Representatives of the Lysosomal Storage Disorders Society of India (LSDSS), a patient support group, had earlier sought the immediate intervention of the state government to extend support for the diagnosed patients, awaiting life- saving treatment.

According to Manoj Manghat, State Coordinator of LSDSS, the delay in the finalisation of the revised National Policy for Rare Diseases and lack of any institutional funding support for Group 3 disorders like Pompe disease, have only caused great anxiety and uncertainty to the patient community.

Patients, mostly children, and caregivers have, however, expressed serious concern and risk to their lives at the lack of any clear funding mechanism to support treatment to the Group 3 disorders, like Lysosomal Storage Disorders (LSDs), he said adding majority of the patients are unable to mobilise funds to support their treatment, and any further delay in the formulation of the National Policy with sustained funding mechanism will only shorten their survival prospects.PTI UD SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Digital yuan could be back-up for mobile payment giants - PBOC

Retail-focused central bank digital cash could provide a key backup for widely-used Chinese mobile payment methods such as Alipay and Tencent Pay, the Peoples Bank of Chinas digital currency chief said on Thursday.To provide this backup or ...

White House to spend USD 10 billion to bolster vaccine effort

The White House announced Thursday that it is dedicating another USD 10 billion to try to drive up vaccination rates in low-income, minority and rural enclaves throughout the country.The effort, which is funded through the USD 1.9 trillion ...

Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' returning soon to Facebook Watch

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris are returning to Facebook Watchs Red Table Talk with all-new episodes on March 31 this year. As per Variety, Facebook Watch recently announced that Red Table Talk -- the buzzy, i...

Uighur Muslims protest in Turkey as Chinese foreign minister visits

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Thursday as Uighur Muslims protested against the treatment of their ethnic kin in the far western Chinese region of Xinjiang. Beijing app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021