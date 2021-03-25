Poland reports new daily record of 34,151 coronavirus cases

Poland reported a record 34,151 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, health ministry data showed, the highest since the start of the pandemic, as the country grapples with a worsening third wave.

The government is expected to announce more restrictions later on Thursday to curb the surging number of infections as hospitals lack enough beds and ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients.

