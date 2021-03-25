Thailand approves Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine - health minister

Thailand approves Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine - health ministerReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 25-03-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 15:40 IST
Thailand has granted emergency use authorisation to Janssen, the single-dose coronavirus vaccine of Johnson & Johnson, the country's health minister said on Thursday.
Health Minister Anutin Charnvirankul told reporters the Thai Food and Drug Administration had approved the vaccine, which is the third to be given authorisation in Thailand after those of AstraZeneca and Sinovac.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
