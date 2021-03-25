Left Menu

Despite rise in COVID-19 cases, death rate remains low: Guj CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said although the coronavirus cases were on the rise in the state, the death rate in the fresh wave of infections is low.Speaking to reporters, Rupani said the state government is working to bring the cases under control, but the numbers are expected to rise for another one week.The rate of infections is high in the entire country, including the state.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-03-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 15:47 IST
Despite rise in COVID-19 cases, death rate remains low: Guj CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said although the coronavirus cases were on the rise in the state, the death rate in the fresh wave of infections is low.

Speaking to reporters, Rupani said the state government is working to bring the cases under control, but the numbers are expected to rise for another one week.

''The rate of infections is high in the entire country, including the state. However, there is no need to panic.

Although the rate of infection is high, the number of deaths is less (in this wave),'' the chief minister said.

The government is working with the three 'Ts' formula of testing, tracing and treatment, he said, adding that 70,000 tests were conducted on Wednesday.

''Our Sanjivani Raths, Dhanvantari Raths, 108 ambulance service and 104 fever helpline services are operating 24 hours to test and track patients. With respect to treatment, we have made arrangements, and around 70 per cent beds are vacant,'' Rupani said.

Containment zones are being increased, as new cases are being detected, to isolate patients, he said.

''The number of cases in the four big cities of the state are high, we are working hard to break the chain of transmission,'' the chief minister said.

Rupani further said the state had set a target of inoculating 3 lakh people per day and has managed to vaccinate up to 2.25 lakh people per day.

''We expect the number of cases to rise for one more week in this wave and stabilise afterwards,'' he said.

As many as seven MLAs and several government employees of the state secretariat in Gandhinagar have tested positive for coronavirus.

''We will vaccinate all government employees as corona warriors, irrespective of their age,'' he said.

When asked if the government plans to curtail the ongoing budget session, Rupani said, ''We don't have plans to cut-short the budget session, as the final approval of the budget and eight important bills are to be taken up in the next four days.

Gujarat had reported 1,790 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the state's highest single-day rise since the pandemic began. The state has so far recorded 2,92,169 cases and 4,466 casualties.

Earlier, the government has imposed night curfew from 9 pm onwards in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot, and also shut schools, colleges and tuition classes in urban areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sound of bombs replaced Rabindra sangeet in Bengal, says Rajnath Singh

Taking a dig at the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the sound of bombs is being heard in the state instead of Rabindra sangeet and bomb-making factories are seen from...

Digital yuan could be back-up for mobile payment giants - PBOC

Retail-focused central bank digital cash could provide a key backup for widely-used Chinese mobile payment methods such as Alipay and Tencent Pay, the Peoples Bank of Chinas digital currency chief said on Thursday.To provide this backup or ...

White House to spend USD 10 billion to bolster vaccine effort

The White House announced Thursday that it is dedicating another USD 10 billion to try to drive up vaccination rates in low-income, minority and rural enclaves throughout the country.The effort, which is funded through the USD 1.9 trillion ...

Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' returning soon to Facebook Watch

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris are returning to Facebook Watchs Red Table Talk with all-new episodes on March 31 this year. As per Variety, Facebook Watch recently announced that Red Table Talk -- the buzzy, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021