Hungary could reopen schools around mid April at the earliest -govt

Hungary may approve a reopening plan next week, with schools opening on April 12 or 19 at the earliest and with the dates depending on the pace of vaccinations, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas also told a government briefing that based on the worsening coronavirus infections data, there was no room for loosening other lockdown measures for the time being.

Advertisement

Hungary again reported a record high daily tally of 272 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)