Left Menu

White House to spend USD 10 billion to bolster vaccine effort

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 15:57 IST
White House to spend USD 10 billion to bolster vaccine effort

The White House announced Thursday that it is dedicating another USD 10 billion to try to drive up vaccination rates in low-income, minority and rural enclaves throughout the country.

The effort, which is funded through the USD 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed earlier this month, will include USD 6 billion in funding for community health centers to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and other preventive health care for populations at higher risk for the virus.

President Joe Biden's administration, which will start distributing the money in April to nearly 1,400 centers across the country, said health centers can also use the funding to modify and improve infrastructure and add mobile units.

In addition, the Biden administration said it is allotting USD 3 billion to bolster “vaccine confidence.” The money, which will be parceled out to 64 jurisdictions, can be used by rural, faith-based organisations and by food assistance and housing nonprofits in high-poverty communities to conduct door-to-door outreach and education efforts to urge eligible people to schedule vaccination appointments.

Some of the funding will also be spent to help dialysis clinics provide COVID-19 vaccinations to people receiving dialysis and health care personnel in the clinics. About USD 300 million is earmarked for community health worker services to support COVID-19 prevention and control, and an additional USD 32 million is for training, technical assistance and evaluation, the White House said.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 545,000 people in the United States, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NH Studioz, Kathputali Creations collaborate for Bollywood Rom-Com 'Ittu Si Baat'

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 25 ANINews Voir One of Indias leading movie distributors, NH Studioz and Kathputali Creations, today announced its foray into movie production with the launch of its upcoming Bollywood movie Ittu Si Baat. Aft...

FACTBOX-Transgender politicians and government officials around the world

Rachel Levine made history this week as the first openly transgender person confirmed in a top government job by the U.S. Senate, with senators voting 52-48 to approve her appointment as assistant health secretary in Joe Bidens administrati...

South Sudan receives India made COVID-19 vaccines

South Sudan on Thursday received Made in India COVID-19 vaccines, informed External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Solidarity with Africas youngest nation. South Sudan receives Made in India vaccines, Jaishankar said in a tweet.India, whic...

No action in Delkar case against official till Apr 9: Maha

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that it will not take any coercive action against Dadra and Nagar Haveli Collector Sandeep Kumar Singh, who has been booked for abetment of suicide of MP Mohan Delkar, till A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021