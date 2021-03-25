Left Menu

Nine African countries take delivery of COVID-19 vaccines donated by MTN Group

The first 723,000 of up to 7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that MTN Group is donating to African countries have arrived in nine nations, the African Union's disease control body said on Thursday. The doses will be distributed to health workers across the bloc's 55 member states, MTN said this week. African countries have begun vaccinating their citizens only in recent weeks after richer countries secured early supplies.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:10 IST
Nine African countries take delivery of COVID-19 vaccines donated by MTN Group
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The first 723,000 of up to 7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that MTN Group is donating to African countries have arrived in nine nations, the African Union's disease control body said on Thursday. Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong told a news conference that Ghana, Gambia, Liberia, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Senegal, Mauritius and Togo had received doses from the South African telecoms company.

Several other countries, including South Sudan and Malawi, are due to receive doses in the coming days. MTN is donating $25 million to support the African Union's vaccination program. The doses will be distributed to health workers across the bloc's 55 member states, MTN said this week.

African countries have begun vaccinating their citizens only in recent weeks after richer countries secured early supplies. Africa is relying primarily on free doses from the World Health Organization-backed COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, which aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NH Studioz, Kathputali Creations collaborate for Bollywood Rom-Com 'Ittu Si Baat'

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 25 ANINews Voir One of Indias leading movie distributors, NH Studioz and Kathputali Creations, today announced its foray into movie production with the launch of its upcoming Bollywood movie Ittu Si Baat. Aft...

FACTBOX-Transgender politicians and government officials around the world

Rachel Levine made history this week as the first openly transgender person confirmed in a top government job by the U.S. Senate, with senators voting 52-48 to approve her appointment as assistant health secretary in Joe Bidens administrati...

South Sudan receives India made COVID-19 vaccines

South Sudan on Thursday received Made in India COVID-19 vaccines, informed External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Solidarity with Africas youngest nation. South Sudan receives Made in India vaccines, Jaishankar said in a tweet.India, whic...

No action in Delkar case against official till Apr 9: Maha

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that it will not take any coercive action against Dadra and Nagar Haveli Collector Sandeep Kumar Singh, who has been booked for abetment of suicide of MP Mohan Delkar, till A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021