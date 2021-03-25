Poland facing "most difficult moment of pandemic" - PM

Poland is in its most difficult moment since the start of the pandemic and has to further restrict its citizens' mobility and business activity to stop the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday

"Poland today is in the most difficult moment of the pandemic in 13 months," Morawiecki told a press conference.

Advertisement

Poland reported a record 34,151 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)