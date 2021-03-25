Denmark to extend suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot, TV 2 reports

Denmark to extend suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot, TV 2 reportsReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:29 IST
Denmark will extend its suspension of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for another three weeks, broadcaster TV 2 reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Two weeks ago, Denmark was among the first countries in Europe to temporarily suspend the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine after a small number of reported cases of rare brain blood clots, registered both in Denmark and elsewhere. The government briefed the Danish parliament about the continued suspension Thursday morning, TV 2 said.
The Danish Health Authority, which originally announced the suspension, is expected to announce their decision about the vaccine at a press briefing 11:30 GMT on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AstraZeneca
- Danish
- Europe
- Denmark
ALSO READ
Doctors urge Spain to use AstraZeneca vaccine more widely
AstraZeneca Pharma gets DCGI nod for lung cancer treatment drug
Portugal approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for over-65s
EU regulator reviews issue with Austrian batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot
South Korea extends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 65 and over