Denmark to extend suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot, TV 2 reports

Denmark will extend its suspension of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for another three weeks, broadcaster TV 2 reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Two weeks ago, Denmark was among the first countries in Europe to temporarily suspend the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine after a small number of reported cases of rare brain blood clots, registered both in Denmark and elsewhere. The government briefed the Danish parliament about the continued suspension Thursday morning, TV 2 said.

Advertisement

The Danish Health Authority, which originally announced the suspension, is expected to announce their decision about the vaccine at a press briefing 11:30 GMT on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)