UK PM Johnson says wants openness on EU vaccine trade

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Britain was on the side of openness and did not want to see restrictions on the exchange of COVID-19 vaccines with the European Union.

The EU on Wednesday tightened its oversight of coronavirus vaccine exports, giving it greater scope to block shipments to countries with higher inoculation rates such as Britain, or which are not sharing doses they produce.

Advertisement

"One thing I would say is that we're on the side openness. That's where we are. I don't want to see blockades of vaccines or medicines, I don't think that's the way forward either for us or any of our friends," Johnson said in a pooled interview for broadcasters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)