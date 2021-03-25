Poland announces more restrictions to curb COVID infections

Poland will close kindergartens, large furniture shops and hairdresser salons and will restrict the numbers allowed to attend church gatherings and sports centres from Saturday, Poland's Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Thursday.

Poland earlier reported a record daily tally of over 34,000 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the government did not exclude further measures if the situation worsens, adding that additional restrictions could be imposed on Poland's southern border.

