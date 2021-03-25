Left Menu

Hungary flags possible mid-April reopening of schools despite COVID surge

Hungary may still be able to reopen schools next month, depending on the pace of vaccinations, despite reporting a record high daily COVID-19 death toll on Thursday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said. Gergely Gulyas told a briefing that there was no room for loosening other lockdown measures for now.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:46 IST
Hungary flags possible mid-April reopening of schools despite COVID surge
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Hungary may still be able to reopen schools next month, depending on the pace of vaccinations, despite reporting a record high daily COVID-19 death toll on Thursday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said.

Gergely Gulyas told a briefing that there was no room for loosening other lockdown measures for now. Hungary reported a record high daily tally of 272 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. Its hospitals are under "extraordinary" pressure, its surgeon general said on Wednesday, as the country became a hotspot in the third wave of a pandemic that has hit Central Europe especially hard.

"The government has decided that once the number of those vaccinated reaches 2.5 million, schools will reopen within a week" of April 7, the date on which the current remote learning order ends, Gulyas said, adding teachers would be vaccinated on a voluntary basis before schools reopen. He said the situation was "serious" but hospitals were able to cope with the burden, with 1,678 free beds with ventilators still available. On Thursday, 1,467 people were on ventilators, and a total of 11,760 hospitalized with COVID-19.

Hungary leads the European Union in vaccine imports and per capita vaccination rates, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. It has administered at least one vaccine dose to 1.747 million people. However, the country now ranks the first in the world in daily COVID-19 deaths as a share of the population over the past seven days, according to Our World in Data and Reuters calculations.

Hungary reported 9,637 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The virus has infected 603,347 people in the country of 10 million so far and killed 19,224.

