Odisha logs 214 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally mounts to 3,39,460

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 3,39,460 on Thursday after 214 people tested positive for the virus, the highest spike since January 15, a health department official said.

Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, recorded the highest of 33 new infections followed by Sundergarh (27), Cuttack and Bolangir with 20 cases each, he said.

Malkangiri and Nayagarh have been declared coronavirus-free as no active cases exist in their jurisdiction.

The state's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,919 as no fresh fatality has been reported since March 22.

A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, the official said.

Odisha now has 1,151 active cases, while as many as 3,36,337 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

After detection of over two dozen COVID-19 cases at a leading management institute in the city, four students, including one from a central government school, have tested positive in Bhubaneswar.

A Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) team visited the schools to take stock of the situation and made arrangements to conduct sample tests of all students of one particular hostel, the official said.

Meanwhile, a report from Cuttack said two students of a reputed university also tested positive following which the authorities postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate examinations that were scheduled to be held from Thursday.

The state has thus far conducted over 88.92 lakh sample tests, including 30,729 on Wednesday.

