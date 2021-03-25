Left Menu

Poland sets more limits amidst "most difficult moment of pandemic"

Morawiecki added that further restrictions were not impossible if the situation worsens over the next two or three weeks and said that limits such as mandatory quarantine at the southern border of the country could be introduced.

Poland will shut kindergartens, hair salons and limit church service attendance as of Saturday ahead of Easter holidays as it faces the "most difficult moment of the pandemic," setting another consecutive daily record of new coronavirus cases.

Poland reported a record 34,151 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki saying it was necessary to further restrict citizens' mobility and business activity to stop the rapid spread of the virus. Poland, along with its regional neighbours, handled the first wave of the pandemic with relative ease but has faced a worsening third wave and a sharp spike in new cases.

"Poland today is in the most difficult moment of the pandemic in 13 months," Morawiecki told a press conference, adding that the healthcare service was reaching its limit. Sports centres will only be open for professional athletes, and large furniture and DIY shops will also be ordered shut, Poland's Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told the news conference.

The government has blamed the more contagious variant of the virus first identified in Britain, but critics point to delayed restrictions, citizens tired of new rules and a lack of sufficient government support for the healthcare system. Morawiecki added that further restrictions were not impossible if the situation worsens over the next two or three weeks and said that limits such as mandatory quarantine at the southern border of the country could be introduced.

