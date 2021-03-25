Left Menu

Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The Danish government decided Thursday to continue its suspension of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 for three more weeks.Denmark paused the use of the AstraZeneca as a precautionary measure on March 11 after reports that a 60-year-old woman died with blood clots in several parts of her body a week after she received the vaccine, according to health officials.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:10 IST
Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The Danish government decided Thursday to continue its suspension of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 for three more weeks.

Denmark paused the use of the AstraZeneca as a precautionary measure on March 11 after reports that a 60-year-old woman died with blood clots in several parts of her body a week after she received the vaccine, according to health officials. The death of a second person in Denmark who died after getting the AstraZeneca vaccine was reported shortly after. Danish health authorities said they have no evidence the vaccine was responsible for either death.

Norway and Sweden also have paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Several European countries that had suspended using the vaccine have resumed administering it after the European Union's drug regulator said it was safe. The European Medicines Agency has said the vaccine's benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while a closer evaluation of the blood clot cases continues.

About 150,000 people in Denmark have gotten a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Soeren Brostroem, head of the Danish Health Agency, said on March 19 that officials need more time to evaluate the vaccine. He added that, “We don't throw away the AstraZeneca vaccine. It is in the fridge.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Citizens assured of resolving SA's energy challenge

Government has assured citizens that efforts are being made to resolve the energy challenge faced by the country.This comes after the recent load shedding that was implemented by Eskom.Cabinet is aware of the negative socio-economic impact,...

Centre feeling insecure as Kejriwal 'emerging as an alternative' to Modi: Sisodia on GNCTD bill

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday slammed the Centre over the GNCTD bill alleging that it is feeling insecure as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is emerging as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.He also said tha...

NH Studioz, Kathputali Creations collaborate for Bollywood Rom-Com 'Ittu Si Baat'

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 25 ANINews Voir One of Indias leading movie distributors, NH Studioz and Kathputali Creations, today announced its foray into movie production with the launch of its upcoming Bollywood movie Ittu Si Baat. Aft...

FACTBOX-Transgender politicians and government officials around the world

Rachel Levine made history this week as the first openly transgender person confirmed in a top government job by the U.S. Senate, with senators voting 52-48 to approve her appointment as assistant health secretary in Joe Bidens administrati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021