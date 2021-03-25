Left Menu

Government recognises NYSF as competitive sport to promote Yogasana

Yogasana sport for both male and female categories have been included in Khelo India Youth Games, 2021.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:23 IST
The Government recognition makes NYSF eligible for financial assistance for the conduct of national championships in all the categories, viz. Senior, Junior and Sub-junior and participation in international sporting events. Image Credit: ANI

The Government, after deliberations at length and taking into account the relevant factors including developing Yogasana as a competitive sport, has recognised the National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF) as a National Sports Federation for the promotion and development of Yogasana as a competitive sport in the country.

Yogasana sport for both male and female categories have been included in Khelo India Youth Games, 2021. The Government recognition makes NYSF eligible for financial assistance for the conduct of national championships in all the categories, viz. Senior, Junior and Sub-junior and participation in international sporting events. Upon Government recognition, it is incumbent on the NYSF, being primarily responsible for promotion and development of Yogasana, to hold Annual Championships and ensure participation of Indian sportspersons and teams in international sports events of Yogasana.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)

