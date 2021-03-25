J&K admin taking necessary steps to check spike in COVID-19 cases: LG

Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:46 IST
Amid a spike in coronavirus cases over the last week, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said his administration is taking necessary measures to counter the challenge. ''We have had a lot of success in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a spike in past few days and we are taking necessary measures in this direction,'' Sinha told reporters here. He said attempts would be made to scale up the vaccination drive as he urged people to follow the issued COVID-19 guidelines religiously for everyone's safety. ''Everyone knows what has to be done to safeguard themselves and those around them. People need to follow COVID-19 protocols seriously to control its spread,'' he said.

Responding to a question about the impact of the pandemic on the developmental work last year, he said, ''It is a reality that the COVID outbreak hit public projects across the globe. It is natural and not man-made virus...let us wait for that time when developmental works don't get hit even if there is a natural calamity''.

