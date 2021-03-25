Left Menu

Oman imposes curfew from Sunday, Qatar tightens COVID-19 restrictions

The daily number of cases had fallen below 100 in December from a peak of more than 1,800 in July. Fellow Gulf state Qatar on Thursday also tightened restrictions.

Oman will impose a curfew beginning Sunday until April 8 between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., as the Gulf Arab state tightens restrictions to curb a rise in coronavirus cases, state media reported on Thursday.

No movement of people outdoors will be allowed during those times and an evening ban on all commercial activities imposed on March 1 will be extended, the reports said, citing a statement by the coronavirus committee. The sultanate recorded 733 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday. The daily number of cases had fallen below 100 in December from a peak of more than 1,800 in July.

Fellow Gulf state Qatar on Thursday also tightened restrictions. The state news agency said authorities ordered the closure of leisure centres, gyms and swimming pools and for shopping malls to operate at a reduced capacity of 30% while cinemas would run at 20% capacity. Daily coronavirus cases have also been increasing in Qatar, which on Wednesday reported 570 new infections compared with a daily rate below 200 in December.

