Left Menu

Sweden to resume AstraZeneca jabs for over 65s

Sweden will resume use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 65 and older, the health agency said on Thursday, but keep the pause in place for younger Swedes as it continues to investigate a potential link between the shots and rare cases of blood clots. "The vaccine is of great use for the elderly, among whom many fall seriously ill each day," Director General Johan Carlson said in a statement on the agency's new guidelines to the regional authorities administering the vaccinations in Sweden.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:51 IST
Sweden to resume AstraZeneca jabs for over 65s

Sweden will resume use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 65 and older, the health agency said on Thursday, but keep the pause in place for younger Swedes as it continues to investigate a potential link between the shots and rare cases of blood clots.

"The vaccine is of great use for the elderly, among whom many fall seriously ill each day," Director General Johan Carlson said in a statement on the agency's new guidelines to the regional authorities administering the vaccinations in Sweden. "At the same time, we haven't seen these rare and serious side effects among our elderly. That is the background to why we are lifting the suspension for people older than 65."

Most countries which temporarily suspended the vaccine have now resumed administering shots following recommendations from the European Union's drug watchdog and the World Health Organization (WHO). Both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the WHO said last week that the benefits of AstraZeneca's vaccine outweighed the risks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vote for Modi if you want development schemes, Didi handed

In an outreach to tribals and the Kurmi community of the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday promised a development board, free education and jobs for them.Shah also assailed the ruling TMC for handing over their rights and lan...

Russia begins producing third COVID-19 vaccine - ministry

Russia has started producing CoviVac, its third vaccine against COVID-19, and will soon make it available for use in its regions, though phase three trials are still under way, officials said on Thursday.The most well-known Russian coronavi...

ReshaMandi raises USD 1.7 mln

ReshaMandi, an agritech startup working in the silk supply chain, on Thursday said it has raised USD 1.7 million Rs 12.25 crore in seed funding. The Bengaluru-based company plans to use the funds for strengthening its digital platform and e...

Macron admits failures in vaccine rollout as Covid-19 cases surge in France

French President Emmanuel Macron has admitted failures in the countrys vaccination campaign against COVID-19 and vowed to accelerate the rollout, days after the government was forced to impose new coronavirus restrictions to contain a surge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021