EU to further study blood clot cases linked to Astra Zeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Europe's drugs regulator said on Thursday its safety panel will convene a meeting of experts on March 29 to continue studying the reported cases of blood clots linked to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

External medical experts and two public representatives are expected to give their views on possible reasons for the clots, how they are occurring and other possible risks, the European Medicines Agency said.

The EMA has already backed the vaccine's safety.

