Turkey says conveyed sensitivity about Uighurs to Chinese minister
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Cavusoglu on Thursday as Uighur Muslims protested in Turkey against the treatment of their ethnic kin in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang. In a tweet after their talks, Cavusoglu said Turkey and China would enhance their cooperation in the pandemic and on vaccines.Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:59 IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday he conveyed Turkey's "sensitivity and thoughts" about Uighur Muslims to his Chinese counterpart during talks in Ankara, amid protests in Istanbul. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Cavusoglu on Thursday as Uighur Muslims protested in Turkey against the treatment of their ethnic kin in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang.
In a tweet after their talks, Cavusoglu said Turkey and China would enhance their cooperation in the pandemic and on vaccines. Turkey has procured millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovav Biotech.
