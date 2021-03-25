Left Menu

Mumbai: 10L vaccinated, COVID-19 tests, beds to be scaled up

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:12 IST
The Mumbai civic body on Thursday said it had completed administering 10 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the aim now was to increase the target to one lakh per day.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official also said the civic body had conducted 40,400 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, and the number of reports that returned positive was 5,458, a positivity rate of 13.5 per cent, of which 83 per cent were asymptomatic cases.

The number of deaths from the infection on Tuesday stood at 10, he added.

On Wednesday, 47,000 tests were conducted, and 5,365, or 12 per cent, people were detected with the infection, of which 84 per cent were asymptomatic, he said, adding that the number of deaths was six.

He said the BMC planned to increase the number of beds for treatment from 13,773 now, of which 5,140 are empty, to 21,000 in the next 15 days.

He said the figure of 21,000 beds to fight the outbreak over the next six to eight weeks was reached at by looking at a scenario where the number of cases per day in the metropolis reached 10,000, and by assuming some 15 per cent people who showed symptoms would be treated institutionally.

The BMC planned to increase the number of COVID-19 tests per day to 60,000, the official added.

He said the mortality rate was low at 0.3 per cent of the 56,220 positive cases between February 10 and March 21 this year, with the city seeing 200 deaths during this period, or 4.6 deaths per day.

The low mortality rate and the adequate number of beds meant the BMC was in complete control of the outbreak situation but people must not let their guard down and should follow all COVID-19 norms strictly, the official added.

