Milind Soman tests positive for COVID-19
Actor-model Milind Soman on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. Tested positive. Quarantine, Soman wrote.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:24 IST
Actor-model Milind Soman on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The 55-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter. ''Tested positive. #Quarantine,'' Soman wrote. The actor was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series ''Paurashpur'', which started streaming in December.
Earlier in the day, actor R Madhavan also said he has tested positive for COVID-19, adding he was ''recovering well''.
Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik contracted the virus.
On Wednesday, Mumbai reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections, taking the tally to 3,74,611.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
