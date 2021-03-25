Daily COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands climb further - data

New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by nearly 8,000 in 24 hours, the fastest pace since early January, data released on Thursday showed.

The figures published by the National Institute for Health (RIVM) indicate a rising trend amid the country's toughest lockdown during the pandemic.

