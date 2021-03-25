Left Menu

Daily COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands climb further - data

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:52 IST
Daily COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands climb further - data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by nearly 8,000 in 24 hours, the fastest pace since early January, data released on Thursday showed.

The figures published by the National Institute for Health (RIVM) indicate a rising trend amid the country's toughest lockdown during the pandemic.

