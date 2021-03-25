Left Menu

COVID-19: Over 1,500 cases in Delhi; 5 deaths

Delhi reported 1,515 coronavirus cases on Thursday, highest in over three months, while five more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said. This is the highest number of cases since December 16 when 1,547 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:02 IST
COVID-19: Over 1,500 cases in Delhi; 5 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi reported 1,515 coronavirus cases on Thursday, highest in over three months, while five more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said. This is the highest number of cases since December 16 when 1,547 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data. The city had recorded 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday -- the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000-mark. The active cases rose to 5,497 on Thursday from 4,890 a day ago. The positivity rate rose to 1.69 percent from 1.52 per cent on Wednesday, the health bulletin said. The positivity rate was 1.31 percent on Tuesday, 1.32 percent on Monday and 1.03 per cent on Sunday. The new infections pushed the tally to 6,52,742, while over 6.36 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. There were 888 cases on Monday, 823 on Sunday, 813 on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, and 536 on Wednesday last week, according to official data. Five more people died from the pathogen on Thursday, taking the number of fatalities to 10,978. A total of 89,836 tests, including 58,303 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said. The number of people under home isolation rose to 2,871 from 2,560 from a day ago. The containment zones rose to 1,076 from 976 on Wednesday, it said. The caseload in Delhi on January 1 had stood at over 6.25 lakh and the total fatalities were 10,557. The number of daily cases had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded. However, the number of daily cases begun to rise again in March and has been steadily increasing over the last few days. Health experts and doctors have attributed this ''sudden rise'' in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and ''assuming all is well now''. The next two-three months could be challenging, they said, adding the situation can be kept under control if vaccination is opened up for more people and COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered to. Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navaratri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bahrain says it has dealt with prison COVID-19 outbreak

Bahraini authorities on Thursday said a number of cases of coronavirus discovered in a prison earlier this week had been isolated and the individuals concerned were stable. On Tuesday the authority in charge of prisons said three cases had ...

Sebi makes dividend distribution policy must for top-1,000 listed cos

To strengthen corporate governance practices and disclosure requirements, Sebi on Thursday decided that top-1,000 listed firms should formulate a dividend distribution policy.Requirement for formulation of dividend distribution policy by th...

Expert panels leave for Uttarakhand's Raini to examine causes of last month's glacial disaster

Two expert teams set out for Raini village in Uttarakhands Chamoli district on Thursday to examine the causes and assess the effects of the February 7 flash floods that claimed scores of lives and caused large-scale damage to two hydropower...

Taxmen search premises linked to DMK leader E V Velu in TN

Sleuths of the Income Tax investigation department on Thursday conducted searches in multiple premises linked to senior DMK leader and former Minister, E V Velu in poll bound Tamil Nadu.Crying foul, the DMK said the search action was politi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021