Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Rawat wishes Harish Rawat speedy recovery

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:19 IST
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Rawat wishes Harish Rawat speedy recovery
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@TIRATHSRAWAT)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Thursday wished Congress leader Harish Rawat, who has tested positive for COVID-19, a speedy recovery, and asked officials to arrange an air ambulance to take the former chief minister to AIIMS, Delhi, for treatment.

Harish Rawat, who along with four other members of his family tested positive for the disease on Wednesday, was referred to AIIMS, New Delhi by doctors here.

Tirath Rawat said he would pray for Harish Rawat's early recovery and return to public life.

The chief minister also asked Uttarakhand's resident commissioner in New Delhi to coordinate with the AIIMS administration and doctors to get updates on Harish Rawat's health.

Tirath Rawat himself tested positive for COVID-19 recently and is in isolation at the Bijapur safe house here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bahrain says it has dealt with prison COVID-19 outbreak

Bahraini authorities on Thursday said a number of cases of coronavirus discovered in a prison earlier this week had been isolated and the individuals concerned were stable. On Tuesday the authority in charge of prisons said three cases had ...

Sebi makes dividend distribution policy must for top-1,000 listed cos

To strengthen corporate governance practices and disclosure requirements, Sebi on Thursday decided that top-1,000 listed firms should formulate a dividend distribution policy.Requirement for formulation of dividend distribution policy by th...

Expert panels leave for Uttarakhand's Raini to examine causes of last month's glacial disaster

Two expert teams set out for Raini village in Uttarakhands Chamoli district on Thursday to examine the causes and assess the effects of the February 7 flash floods that claimed scores of lives and caused large-scale damage to two hydropower...

Taxmen search premises linked to DMK leader E V Velu in TN

Sleuths of the Income Tax investigation department on Thursday conducted searches in multiple premises linked to senior DMK leader and former Minister, E V Velu in poll bound Tamil Nadu.Crying foul, the DMK said the search action was politi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021