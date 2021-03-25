Germany likely to declare France high corona risk area - FAZ

Germany's public health agency is likely to class France as a region with high coronavirus incidence levels on Friday, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily reported, a move that, if confirmed by the government, could bring tighter travel regulations.

The number of virus cases per 100,000 population, the key measure used by German authorities, stands at 312 in France, significantly above Germany's 113.

