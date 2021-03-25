India has not banned COVID-19 vaccine exports, will keep supplying in phased manner - govt source

India has not imposed a ban on coronavirus vaccine exports and New Delhi will continue to supply vaccines in a phased manner, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

"We had stated that keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased roll out, India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner," the source said.

Advertisement

"This position remains unchanged. We have not imposed any ban on exports of vaccines, unlike many other countries," said the source.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)