Left Menu

Peru hits new COVID case record as Brazilian variant spreads

As a result, Peru, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay are once more seeing infections peak, according to data gathered by Reuters https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/index.html. A total of 40% of confirmed coronavirus cases in the capital Lima are the Brazilian variant that entered the Amazon region in the north-east of the country at the beginning of the year, the government said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 21:42 IST
Peru hits new COVID case record as Brazilian variant spreads
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Peru said on Thursday it had confirmed a record high of 11,260 new cases of coronavirus in a single day amid a new more contagious variant first identified in Brazil, a shortage of medical equipment and near-saturated hospitals.

Peru's total caseload since the virus first hit in March last year is now 1,492,519 and 50,656 deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday night. During the first wave of infections, Peru reached its peak with on Aug. 16, with 10,143 infected, according to official data.

However, during the second wave currently engulfing it, the country has been impacted by a new and highly contagious COVID variant known as P1 that was first discovered in neighbouring Brazil. As a result, Peru, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay are once more seeing infections peak, according to data gathered by Reuters https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/index.html.

A total of 40% of confirmed coronavirus cases in the capital Lima are the Brazilian variant that entered the Amazon region in the north-east of the country at the beginning of the year, the government said on Wednesday. The new infection record comes as millions of Peruvians are due to vote in presidential and congressional elections on April 11.

The government has insisted the polls will not be postponed but carried out under strict health regulations. The Andean nation of some 33 million inhabitants launched its COVID vaccine drive in February using a drug manufactured by Chinese pharmaceutical Sinopharm. So far it has received 1 million doses of a total agreed purchase of 38 million. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta)

It has also received 317,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine both through a bilateral deal and the Covax vaccine alliance facility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Fenerbahce part ways with head coach Bulut

Turkeys Fenerbahce said on Thursday they had parted ways with head coach Erol Bulut by mutual agreement, and added that former midfielder and sporting director Emre Belozoglu was appointed as caretaker for the remainder of the season. Fener...

ZH ZH

ZH ZH...

J-K contributed over Rs 17 crore to Ram temple campaign: RSS

Jammu and Kashmir has contributed more than Rs 17 crore as part of a nationwide campaign to collect funds the Ram temple in Ayodhya over a period of one and a half months, local RSS leaders said on Thursday.As part of the nationwide Shri Ra...

Israeli-owned ship damaged by Iranian missile in Arabian Sea, Israeli media report

A cargo ship owned by an Israeli company was damaged by an Iranian missile in the Arabian Sea earlier on Thursday, Israeli media reported.According to a report by the Ynet news website, the ship, sailing from Tanzania to India under a Liber...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021