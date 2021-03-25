Left Menu

Albania gets 192,000 doses of Chinese Sinovac vaccine

"We have secured one million vaccines," Prime Minister Edi Rama wrote on his social media. Rama said Albania signed a contract for an initial 500,000 doses of Sinovac shots, which should arrive within 60 days, and planned to inoculate 500,000 people by June.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:14 IST
Albania gets 192,000 doses of Chinese Sinovac vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ccnul.de

Albania on Thursday received 192,000 doses of the Chinese Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, the first batch of 1 million secured through a deal agreed in Turkey, local media reported. "We have secured one million vaccines," Prime Minister Edi Rama wrote on his social media.

Rama said Albania signed a contract for an initial 500,000 doses of Sinovac shots, which should arrive within 60 days, and planned to inoculate 500,000 people by June. It would then decide on additional purchases of another half million vaccine doses, he added. Albania, a country of 2.8 million people that had earlier signed a deal for 500,000 doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, has inoculated more than 50,000 people so far with the Pfizer/BioNTech and Russian Sputnik V shots.

Neighbouring Kosovo remains the only country in Europe that has not secured a single vaccine. Last week, Albania donated 500 shots to Kosovo medics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton spoke to Bahrain officials about human rights

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he had spoken to Bahrain officials about the countrys human rights situation after promising last year he would not let any abuses go unnoticed.The Mercedes driver, who will be chasing a record...

Biden defends U.S.-Mexico border policy in first White House news conference

President Joe Biden on Thursday defended his policy of providing shelter to unaccompanied children crossing the U.S. border from Mexico at a news conference where he was repeatedly pressed on his handling of immigration issues. Biden also s...

Mithun leads mega roadshows in poll-bound Bengal

Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty led three back-to-back roadshows in the Jungle Mahal region of West Bengal on Thursday in support of the BJP candidates.Chakraborty, who was in a white kurta with a long saffron scarf loosely wrapped a...

Biden says the U.S. Senate should make it harder to use filibuster to block votes

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he believes the U.S. Senate should make it harder to use a parliamentary maneuver called the filibuster that requires 60 votes to advance most legislation, adding the procedure is being abused.At a news ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021