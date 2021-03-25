Left Menu

Zambia sets out plans to vaccinate all people over 18 against COVID-19

Zambia announced plans on Thursday to vaccinate all people over 18, or 46% of the 18.3 million population, against COVID-19 as it prepares for a third wave of the pandemic. "It will be done on a voluntary basis," Chanda said. The remainder - more than 4.7 million people - will be covered by the government with support from other governments and donors using a basket of vaccines, Chanda said.

Reuters | Lusaka | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:19 IST
Zambia sets out plans to vaccinate all people over 18 against COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Zambia announced plans on Thursday to vaccinate all people over 18, or 46% of the 18.3 million population, against COVID-19 as it prepares for a third wave of the pandemic. The southern African country has registered more than 87,000 cases of COVID-19 and the death toll from the disease is more than 1,000.

Health Minister Jonas Chanda said health workers, the police, security officers, teachers and the clergy would be among those given priority in the vaccination campaign. Cross-border traders, bus and truck drivers, and people over 65 - including those with chronic illnesses and their care givers - would also be prioritised, he said.

Over 3.6 million people will be vaccinated without charge under the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme backed by the World Health Organization and GAVI vaccine alliance for poor and middle-income countries, and will receive the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson shots. "It will be done on a voluntary basis," Chanda said.

The remainder - more than 4.7 million people - will be covered by the government with support from other governments and donors using a basket of vaccines, Chanda said. Chanda said the vaccination drive was expected to ease the impact of a third wave of COVID-19 that is expected around June and July.

Zambia had delayed setting out a plan for the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines because it needed to make sure the vaccines were safe and efficacious, Chanda said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton spoke to Bahrain officials about human rights

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he had spoken to Bahrain officials about the countrys human rights situation after promising last year he would not let any abuses go unnoticed.The Mercedes driver, who will be chasing a record...

Biden defends U.S.-Mexico border policy in first White House news conference

President Joe Biden on Thursday defended his policy of providing shelter to unaccompanied children crossing the U.S. border from Mexico at a news conference where he was repeatedly pressed on his handling of immigration issues. Biden also s...

Mithun leads mega roadshows in poll-bound Bengal

Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty led three back-to-back roadshows in the Jungle Mahal region of West Bengal on Thursday in support of the BJP candidates.Chakraborty, who was in a white kurta with a long saffron scarf loosely wrapped a...

Biden says the U.S. Senate should make it harder to use filibuster to block votes

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he believes the U.S. Senate should make it harder to use a parliamentary maneuver called the filibuster that requires 60 votes to advance most legislation, adding the procedure is being abused.At a news ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021