Left Menu

Bahrain says it has dealt with prison COVID-19 outbreak

Opposition figures have said at least six inmates in Jaw prison have had positive COVID-19 test results this week. Dissolved opposition group al-Wefaq, which has called for the release of prisoners of conscience since the start of the pandemic, said inmates' health had been exhausted by years of torture and inhumane conditions.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:21 IST
Bahrain says it has dealt with prison COVID-19 outbreak
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bahraini authorities on Thursday said a number of cases of coronavirus discovered in a prison earlier this week had been isolated and the individuals concerned were stable.

On Tuesday the authority in charge of prisons said three cases had been discovered. It said contacts had been isolated and sterile cleaning had been carried out. Western-allied Bahrain has come under pressure from human rights organisations over prison conditions including overcrowding, poor sanitation and lack of medical care.

Hundreds of opposition politicians, activists, journalists and human rights defenders are in prison following an uprising in 2011 and subsequent years of government crackdowns. Opposition figures have said at least six inmates in Jaw prison have had positive COVID-19 test results this week.

Dissolved opposition group al-Wefaq, which has called for the release of prisoners of conscience since the start of the pandemic, said inmates' health had been exhausted by years of torture and inhumane conditions. "Al-Wefaq holds the regime fully responsible for what is happening inside the prisons," the group said in a statement about the latest outbreak.

Bahrain has freed some prisoners considered at risk, such as pregnant women, in response to the pandemic. Bahrain also said on Thursday that all inmates who had registered for vaccination have now been vaccinated.

Bahrain's government denies carrying out torture. A government spokesman told Reuters that all positive cases were currently stable and able to receive medical treatment, if required, but did not confirm the number of cases and did not address al-Wefaq's accusations.

"Comprehensive health protections have been put in place in all prison facilities since the outbreak of the pandemic," the spokesman said, adding that inmates and employees were being routinely tested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton spoke to Bahrain officials about human rights

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he had spoken to Bahrain officials about the countrys human rights situation after promising last year he would not let any abuses go unnoticed.The Mercedes driver, who will be chasing a record...

Biden defends U.S.-Mexico border policy in first White House news conference

President Joe Biden on Thursday defended his policy of providing shelter to unaccompanied children crossing the U.S. border from Mexico at a news conference where he was repeatedly pressed on his handling of immigration issues. Biden also s...

Mithun leads mega roadshows in poll-bound Bengal

Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty led three back-to-back roadshows in the Jungle Mahal region of West Bengal on Thursday in support of the BJP candidates.Chakraborty, who was in a white kurta with a long saffron scarf loosely wrapped a...

Biden says the U.S. Senate should make it harder to use filibuster to block votes

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he believes the U.S. Senate should make it harder to use a parliamentary maneuver called the filibuster that requires 60 votes to advance most legislation, adding the procedure is being abused.At a news ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021