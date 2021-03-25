Left Menu

2700 COVID cases in Punjab, highest this year

Punjab reported 2,700 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike this year, while 43 more people died from the pathogen, the Health Department said.The active cases rose to 20,522, while the number of recoveries climbed to 1,95,015 after 1,735 more coronavirus patients recuperated, according to a medical bulletin.The new infections took the tally to 2,22,937.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:23 IST
2700 COVID cases in Punjab, highest this year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab reported 2,700 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike this year, while 43 more people died from the pathogen, the Health Department said.

The active cases rose to 20,522, while the number of recoveries climbed to 1,95,015 after 1,735 more coronavirus patients recuperated, according to a medical bulletin.

The new infections took the tally to 2,22,937. Jalandhar reported a maximum of 413 cases, followed by 340 in Ludhiana, 321 in Mohali, 297 in Amritsar, 233 in Gurdaspur and 231 in Patiala, it said.

Eleven more people succumbed to the virus in Jalandhar, eight in SBS Nagar, seven in Ludhiana and six in Hoshiarpur. The total fatalities rose to 6,517, the bulletin stated.

There are 25 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 296 are on oxygen support. A total of 57,44,842 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 226 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 25,356. The toll rose to 368 with three more fatalities, a bulletin stated.

There are 2,178 active cases and 115 more people recuperated, taking the recoveries to 22,702. A total of 3,00,105 samples have been taken for testing so far and 2,73,740 tested negative, it added. PTI CHS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

