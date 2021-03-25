Left Menu

Over 34,000 people vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:25 IST
Representative Image

Over 34,000 beneficiaries received shots of COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital by 6 pm on Thursday and none of them has reported any adverse event so far, officials said.

In the 45-59 years age bracket, 3,384 beneficiaries received the shots, while 19,781 senior citizens also got their first jabs by 6 pm, an official said.

The second dose of vaccine was given to 7,122 people, he said, adding 2,800 frontline workers and 1,702 healthcare workers got their first shots.

A total of 34,789 people were vaccinated across the city and no case of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded by 6 pm, officials said.

Vaccination centres in the city have been operating from 9 am to 9 pm since Monday.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the number of vaccination centres will be doubled to 1,000 from about 500 at present spanning both government and private facilities.

He had announced that the number of daily inoculations in Delhi will be augmented from 30,000-40,000 to 1.25 lakh.

Delhi reported 1,515 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest in over three months, while five more people succumbed to the disease.

This is the highest number of cases since December 16 when 1,547 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data. The city had recorded 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday -- the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000 mark.

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such Holi and Navratri.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directed authorities to ensure strict compliance of the order.

