PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:28 IST
Cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses given crosses 5.46 cr: Govt

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 5.46 crore with 15,20,111 doses being given till Thursday evening, the Union Health Ministry said.

A total of 5,46,65,820 vaccine doses have been given, according to the provisional report till 7 pm.

These include 80,18,757 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 50,92,757 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 85,53,228 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 33,19,005 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 2,42,50,649 beneficiaries more than 60-years-old and 54,31,424 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 with specific comorbidities were also administered the first dose.

''Total 15,20,111 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Thursday, the sixty-ninth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which 14,07,520 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,12,591 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report,'' the ministry said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The 14,07,520 include 9,95,387 beneficiaries aged above 60 and 2,99,475 individuals aged 45-60 with comorbidities. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

