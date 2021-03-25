Oxford to test inhaled version of COVID-19 vaccine with 30 volunteers

Oxford University said on Thursday it was launching a study to investigate immune responses of a nasal administration of its COVID-19 vaccine developed with AstraZeneca, with 30 health volunteers aged 18 to 40 for the initial trial.

British researchers last September said that inhaled versions of COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Oxford University and Imperial College will be tested to see if they deliver a localised immune response in the respiratory tract.

