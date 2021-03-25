Left Menu

France puts region around Lyon under tighter COVID restrictions

Three additional French regions including the Rhone department around the city of Lyon will be put under tightened COVID-19 restrictions for four weeks from Friday, the government announced on Thursday. The move follows similar measures imposed a week earlier on the Paris region and a large part of northern France, where most non-essential stores have been ordered to close and people are limited in how far they can travel from their homes.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-03-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:03 IST
France puts region around Lyon under tighter COVID restrictions
File Photo Image Credit: Instagram / olivierveran

Three additional French regions including the Rhone department around the city of Lyon will be put under tightened COVID-19 restrictions for four weeks from Friday, the government announced on Thursday.

The move follows similar measures imposed a week earlier on the Paris region and a large part of northern France, where most non-essential stores have been ordered to close and people are limited in how far they can travel from their homes. "The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating almost everywhere in France," Health Minister Olivier Veran said, adding that pressure on the hospital system will continue to increase in coming days.

The new restrictions take effect from Friday at midnight. They come on top of nationwide curbs. A nightly curfew is in place and restaurant, bars, museums and cinemas are closed across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says unlikely that U.S. troops will remain in Afghanistan next year

President Joe Biden on Thursday said it will be hard for the United States to meet the May 1 deadline to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan but said he did not think the U.S. soldiers would still be in the country next year.Speaking at h...

Biden says he is convinced he will be able to stop voting rights restrictions

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is convinced he will be able to stop voting rights restrictions as Republicans across the country seek to impose such limits in the wake of the 2020 election.What Im worried about is how un-American t...

Motor racing-Hamilton spoke to Bahrain officials about human rights

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he had spoken to Bahrain officials about the countrys human rights situation after promising last year he would not let any abuses go unnoticed.The Mercedes driver, who will be chasing a record...

Biden defends U.S.-Mexico border policy in first White House news conference

President Joe Biden on Thursday defended his policy of providing shelter to unaccompanied children crossing the U.S. border from Mexico at a news conference where he was repeatedly pressed on his handling of immigration issues. Biden also s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021