Left Menu

Chile locks down capital Santiago despite world's fastest vaccination rate

Officials say cases spiked alongside the arrival of more contagious variants of the virus and a relaxation of sanitary measures during the successful vaccination program. Chile was the first in South America https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2J41BC to begin vaccinating its citizens, with an early shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 24.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 25-03-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:16 IST
Chile locks down capital Santiago despite world's fastest vaccination rate

Chilean health officials on Thursday extended a lockdown across the capital Santiago to tame a second wave of infections even as the South American nation continues to plow ahead with the world's fastest per capita vaccination campaign. Cases in Chile have been ticking up for weeks following the end of the southern hemisphere summer holiday, but topped a record on Saturday, bringing hospitals to the verge of collapse. [nL1N2LI0DW}

Authorities announced a raft of new restrictions on Thursday, clamping down on travel inside the country and temporarily eliminating permits that allow those in quarantine to leave their homes to go grocery shopping, calling the more extreme measures "a last effort." Large swathes of Santiago, a city of more than 6 million and the country's economic engine, were already under lockdown, but officials said the remainder of the city would also be quarantined to slow the virus's spread.

The new restrictions come even as Chile, a comparatively small but wealthy Andean nation, is currently vaccinating faster per capita than any other, according to a Reuters tabulation of countries with populations of more than 1 million. Officials say cases spiked alongside the arrival of more contagious variants of the virus and a relaxation of sanitary measures during the successful vaccination program.

Chile was the first in South America https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2J41BC to begin vaccinating its citizens, with an early shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says unlikely that U.S. troops will remain in Afghanistan next year

President Joe Biden on Thursday said it will be hard for the United States to meet the May 1 deadline to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan but said he did not think the U.S. soldiers would still be in the country next year.Speaking at h...

Biden says he is convinced he will be able to stop voting rights restrictions

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is convinced he will be able to stop voting rights restrictions as Republicans across the country seek to impose such limits in the wake of the 2020 election.What Im worried about is how un-American t...

Motor racing-Hamilton spoke to Bahrain officials about human rights

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he had spoken to Bahrain officials about the countrys human rights situation after promising last year he would not let any abuses go unnoticed.The Mercedes driver, who will be chasing a record...

Biden defends U.S.-Mexico border policy in first White House news conference

President Joe Biden on Thursday defended his policy of providing shelter to unaccompanied children crossing the U.S. border from Mexico at a news conference where he was repeatedly pressed on his handling of immigration issues. Biden also s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021