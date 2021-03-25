UK records 63 deaths from COVID-19, 6,397 new cases

The United Kingdom recorded a slide in daily deaths to 63 on Thursday but another increase in new cases, to 6,397, official data showed.

Daily death numbers have fallen sharply this month, along with daily hospital admission figures, but cases have remained elevated at around 5,000 to 6,500, perhaps driven by more testing being carried out in schools. The 6,397 new cases reported on Thursday compared with the 5,605 reported the day before, and daily cases have risen for the last five days. The daily death total of 63 was down from 98 the day before.

The official figures also showed that 28.99 million people had had their first vaccine while 2.78 million people have had a second dose. Britain has enjoyed one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the world, but it has warned that the pace of inoculation will ease next month due to delays in arrivals of shots. It will also focus on delivering second shots to people during that time.

