Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 26-03-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 00:18 IST
Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rose to 200,211 on Thursday, according to health ministry data.
Mexico becomes only the third country in the world to register over 200,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus, after the United States and Brazil.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
